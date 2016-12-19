Hemel gymnast Max Whitlock finished seventh in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Sunday.

The Olympic double gold medallist polled 32,000 votes in the nationwide event, 7,000 more than he received when he was nominated last year.

The public vote was won by Andy Murray who was lifting the trophy for a third time. Triathlete Alistair Brownlee was second and show jumper Nick Skelton third out of the 16-strong shortlist.

Max was present at the star-studded event in Birmingham, and showed off his gymnastic talents with a dramatic entrance on to the stage.

Longdean School student Jess Stretton was nominated in the Young Sports Personality category for her gold medal in archery in the Paralympics. The award went to swimmer Ellie Robinson.