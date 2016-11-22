Allam smashes five as Berko continue great start to season

Berkhamsted & Hemel Men’s Is continued their outstanding unbeaten run this season with a 6-1 win against promotion challengers Welwyn Garden City.

Once again Pete Allam was on target and notched another five goal blitz. The other was scored by Jake Alderson.

On Saturday the side play second placed Hertford in what is a real six pointer and could go a long way to deciding who gets promotion from the East Men’s League Division 3SW.

Possibly the most impressive result of the day featured the Men’s IIIs. They are having a tough season and face a relegation dog fight and were playing Shefford and Sandy, top of the league before the game.

However a brilliant performance saw Berko come away with a great 3-3 draw.

The Ladies IVs had a fabulous tussle with Shefford and Sandy. The game was nip’n’tuck and could have gone either way.

In the end it finished as a 1-1 draw, a fair result. The goal scorer was Emma Walker and Player of the Match was Zoe Kenney.

The Ladies IIIs game succumbed to the frost. A 10am start at West Herts was always going to be a risky slot with the cold weather closing in.

Last week the Men’s Vs received a drubbing from West Herts so it was great to see Berko bounce back and beat West Herts twice this week.

Firstly the Men’s IIs beat them 4-2 with two goals apiece from Kyle Purkiss and Ollie Bowman. Then the Men’s IVs had a tight encounter with West Herts but won the game 2-1 with goals coming from Iwan Roberts and Rocky Savage.

Berko Ladies Is came a close second in a 2-1 defeat to Cheshunt, both goals conceded from short corners. Berko’s goal came from the stick of Faye Potton. Player of the Match was Helen Morton. It’s the Ladies’ first defeat of the season, however they are still five points clear at the top of the league.

The Men’s Vs had a great game against Stevenage. Unfortunately they lost 4-2 with Captain Andy Prentice scoring both goals and being voted a well deserved man of the match.

The Ladies IIs lost a tough encounter against Hertford 4-1. The Berko goal was scored by Kate Goodwyn and player of the match was Molly Jarvis.