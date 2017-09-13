A hockey battle for the ages as experienced side gets ready to take on younger upstarts

A team with a combined age adding up to some 700 years is getting ready to take on a side with fewer than 200 years under their belts for club bragging rights this weekend.

The Old vs Young Challenge is taking place at Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club’s Lockhart Field ground in Cow Roast (HP23 5RF for sat-nav users) this Sunday at 2pm.

“Hockey really is for all ages, and the whole family can play together,” club member Roger Payton said.

It will feature some really old goats and some very young lads as well as some dads taking on their children – so it could get feisty!

The club is hoping to attract a good crowd for the fixture and all are welcome to pop along to watch the action, especially if you might think hockey could be for you.

Roger added: “We have ex-cricketers, (who have a great eye for the ball) rugby players and frustrated footballers (similar up and down the pitch fitness required), that have all made the change and made the hockey grade.

“It’s a fantastic club to be a part of with year-round sport for every ability, so come on down and cheer on the old guys…or the kids if you must!

“And if you think you’d fit in somewhere talk to me after the game or men’s club captain Roger Macklin or ladies’ club captain Jo Fisher.

Can the kids teach the old boys some new tricks? Will the youngsters superior fitness and pace win the game?

Or will experience and guile win the day?

The answers to these questions will be revealed on Sunday.

For more details about the club, visit the website www.berkohockeyclub.com.