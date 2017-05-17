Middle order collapse is Boxmoor’s downfall

Boxmoor CC hosted Allenbury and County Hall 2nds in the Saracens Herts League Division 6B and they lost by seven wickets

It was a case of deja vu for Boxmoor against the newly-promoted side.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss again, their openers David Coster (52) and Aidan Pimm (36) gave Boxmoor a solid start with a partnership of 88 in 20 overs. Coster’s dismissal and a freak one-handed catch to see the end of Brook Townsend (18) signalled another middle order collapse and at 121 for 6 they had to regroup and aim for a lower target.

Eventually, they were bowled out in the final over for 185 – an improvement on last week but not enough.

Like the previous week, early wickets were needed but proved hard to come by.

Sathiya Kajendran (1-12) and Ross Bargent (1-32) were the pick of the bowlers but the opposition reached their target in the 34th over for three wickets.

It was an improved performance but they need the middle order to step up in the coming weeks.

Boxmoor’s 2nds travelled to Knebworth Park 4ths in the Saracens Herts League Divison 10A and won by four wickets.

Captain Jay Goodwin (4-20), Alex Harris (1-35), Stan Williamson (1-28) and Anum Hamdani (2-33) were the best of the bowlers and a stunning one-handed catch by Nick Cottrell gave Lloyd Larkins a wicket.

Top scorers were Dan Hobbs (61), Cottrell (43) and Ed Shaw (31 not out).

They now sit equal top of the league.

The Boxmoor 3rds had a walkover win after their opponents, Chipperfield Clarendon 3rds, conceded.

And the Boxmoor Sunday 1sts entertained Potten End in a friendly where they won by four wickets.

There were two wickets each for Stan Harper, Jai Nandwani and James McCluskey, while at the crease, EdMadden(24), James McCluskey(30) and Jai Nandwani(17) carried Boxmoor over the line.