West Herts U10s make winning start to five a side season

West Herts U10 Juniors played host to the season opening Chilterns 5-a-side tournament also featuring Aylesbury HC and Amersham & Chalfont HC.

Each club brought two teams to complete the initial Division 1 and 5 games. West Herts opened this season’s Division 1 fixtures with a 12-2 victory against Aylesbury with goals from Lauren Caldwell, Emmy Cloote, Ollie Costello and Ted Smithard.

West Herts U10s.

The next game against Amersham and Chalfont Bs ended in a hard fought 1 -1 draw.

In the final game against ACHC As, West Herts started well and raced into a 4-1 lead at half time but ran out of steam and lost their structure leaving the opposition to fight back to 4-3.

Then Emmy Cloote scored to make it 5-3 but another attack from ACHC saw another goal. West Herts held out for a 5-4 win and finished top of the table after week 1 round 1, scoring 18 and conceding 7.