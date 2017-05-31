Hemel’s 2nd XI notch only win of a tough weekend

A minor collapse at the end of their innings meant Hemel 1sts fell to a four-wicket defeat at Broxbourne in the fourth game of the Herts League Division 1 season.

Batting first, Hemel showed signs of posting a big score after 54 from Tom Elborn and 42 from Brett Penny. But the loss of both with the score on 109 in the 33rd over signalled doom. No other batsmen were able to seize the initiative and the innings meandered to 158 all out. Charlie Willis (4-16) took out the Hemel tail.

A couple of early wickets was the aim for Hemel and they got them with Broxbourne on 13-2. But Conor Ridley (86 not out) proved to be the hosts’ match winner.

Hemel are now in midtable after two wins and two defeats. This Saturday they host Shenley Village (1pm).

A tightly fought game saw Hemel II come out on top when entertaining Wheathampstead at Heath Park.

Batting first, most of Hemel’s batsmen reached a decent score together. Dave Jenkins (46) top scored followed by Suren Perera (39) and Aaron Wilson (36). A 22 not out from number 10 Kaushika Ruwangalia proved to be vital as Hemel ended on 236-9.

The visitors got 73 from opener Alistair Sykes and 62 not out from Sam Ledger. At 208-6 with five overs left they were in with a shout, but Darryl Barnett (2-38) and Dave Jenkins (1-14) took out the tail and their last four wickets went down for just 13 as Hemel won by 15 runs.

Flamstead took advantage of the ‘road’ that is the Heath Park nursery ground, put Hemel III into bat and kept their score to 210 before chasing it down for the loss of only two wickets.

Hemel’s top scorers were Andy Turbutt (47), Jim Birnie (36) and Steve Smith (31 not out). Simon Laing hit 50 and Rob O’Dell finished on 77 not out for Flamstead.

The Hemel IVs had a tough task at newcomers Potten End. Last term they won all their games to gain promotion to Division 9A and are undefeated in four this season. Hemel IV were quite pleased to limit their score to 236 and take nine wickets. Nic Benson (3-30), Sunny Clark (2-21) and Carl Chapman (2-54) were the pick of the Hemel bowlers.

Potten then showed their class as opening bowler M Gurney took 8-5-4-2 and fellow opener J Hart returned 10-5-14-0. After 10 overs Hemel were on 12 and after 20 it was 27-2. Tony Fenn returned 6-4-7-1 and Harry Lee came on as the sixth bowler (6-1-22-4) as Hemel were all out for 102. Will Stokes top scored on 29.