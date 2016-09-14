Luke lands second Little Hay junior title

Luke Wrathall has been crowned Junior Club Champion at Little Hay GC for the second time.

The club’s juniors showed their abilities in their championship contested over 36 holes.

Adam Larkin.

In the first round, played in calm sunny conditions, Luke shot 74 giving him a two stroke lead over George Rocca and eight strokes over Craig Walker.

The second round saw a demanding blustery wind against which Craig shot the best score of the day, 77, six shots ahead of Luke Wrathall and seven ahead of George.

This was not quite sufficient to overhaul Luke, whose two round total of 157 earned him the title by only two strokes from Craig. The Junior Cup, awarded for the best nett score in the Junior Championship, was won on countback with a net score of 144 by Adam Larkin from George Rocca.

The Ladies’ Fressingwood Cup was won by Alison Marsden with an outstanding 42 points. Hee-Young Crowhurst was second with 37 points with Pauline Manning third with 35 points.

Phil Joslin won the final of the Steve Seaford Memorial Knockout Cup which was played over 36 holes. In a very tight match Phil, playing off 16, beat Nick Jefferson (playing off 2) by one hole.

There was an amazing score from Alan Freeman in the Men’s Medal. Alan returned a one under Par gross score of 71 off a handicap of 10. This gave Alan an outstanding Nett score of 61. In second place in Division One with another excellent score was Jake Conroy with a Nett 65 and Nick Brown was third on 69 Nett. The Second Division was won by Martin Bull with a Nett 69. In second place was Patrick Ashton with Nett 71 and Steve Crowhurst taking took place with Nett 73.

Over last weekend the Ladies played for their September Medals & Breakthrough Brooch. On Saturday Caroline Banks won Breakthrough Brooch by winning the Business Ladies Medal with Nett 66. Chris Woodcock was second with Nett 71 with Jacky Pearson third with Nett 73.

On Monday the Medal was won by Chris Woodcock with Nett 76. Linda Cusick was second with Nett 79 with Jacky Joslyn third with Nett 81.