Yet again Langley fail to capitalise on a fast start

Kings Langley slipped to a 2-1 defeat when hosting Redditch on Saturday as they failed to emulate their midweek cup heroics.

Kings had beaten Thame United 4-0 on the road on Monday night in the Southern League Cup first round and they were given the perfect start on Saturday with the award of a penalty in the ninth minute.

Mitchell Weiss chased down Orrin Pendley as he shepherded the ball back and as the two came together, the referee spotted a trip.

Dean Hitchcock converted and Kings went on to have far the better of the first-half with a weighted through ball by Gareth Price put just wide of the target by Weiss and a Brendan Ocran free-kick arrowing into the top corner of the net before Ethan Ross, at full length, superbly tipped it round.

Five-placed Redditch had to wait for the brink of half-time before creating a similar chance when Pendley headed a corner wide, but they gradually worked their way back into the game and by the hour mark were asking serious questions, as a Dior Angus shot was deflected just wide and Kevin Monteriro’s rising effort was just over.

The Kings’ back four, with Hitchcock as a protective shield in front, were coping well with the pressure, while a Brendan Ocran effort was just past the post as Kings struggled to create an effective buffer.

As they entered the last 20 minutes, which has tended to be a graveyard for their hopes at home this season, the curse struck again as Spencer Weir-Daley was given space on the right and his low cross was turned in by Angus in a crowded box.

Within a matter of minutes Angus reached a through ball just ahead of the outcoming Kings’ keeper Ross Hampton, who was adjudged to have impeded the striker as he shaped for goal. Angus duly dispatched the resultant penalty and the visitors then kept the home strike-force at bay for the remaining quarter of an hour, leaving Langley still searching for their first home league win in six attempts.

While they have all been close contests and there’s not always been that little bit of luck that defines matches, the harsh fact is that Kings have scored first in all but one of those games, but have been unable to convert that to victory. They remain in 21st place in the Southern League Premier Division table and are looking for their first league win since August 15.

The cup victory in midweek saw goals from Price (22nd minute), Ocran (50), Weiss (65) and sub Stevie Ward (83).

This Saturday they travel to fourth-ranked King’s Lynn Town.

n Kings Langley Ladies lost for the first time this season at the weekend when they fell 6-3 to Kempston & Bedford Ladies.

A slow start from Kings saw them 2-0 down at half-time and Kempston started the second period in the same fashion to find themselves 4-0 up. Kings managed to get one back through Chloe Underwood which gave them a spark but Kempston added two more before Underwood and Holly Williams hit consolation strikes in the final ten minutes.

The team is on the look out for new players. If you would like to know more, email manager Michael Williams at mickywilliams@hotmail.co.uk.