Westbrook Hay earn regional title after a dominant tournament while Raiders Blues triumph in league cup

Hemel’s Westbrook Hay Prep School’s U13s football team are the Independent Association of Prep Schools regional champions again. The boys (pictured, right) played eight matches at Rokeby School in Surrey on October 7, beating 26 other schools to the title.

They scored 18 goals and conceded just one throughout the tournament and a 3-0 victory in the final over The New Beacon sealed an impressive day’s football.

The next stop is the national finals in November at King’s College, Taunton.

n Six second-half goals saw Berkhamsted Raiders U13s Blues ease into the next round of the South Bucks League Cup with 9-1 away win at Haddenham Youth.

The result never really looked in any doubt as Raiders were dominant in all areas from the outset.

Finnlee Ferguson set Raiders on their way with the first two goals before fine close control and a calm finish from Will Smooker made it 3-0 at the interval.

A minute after the restart Ollie Pitblado slotted the fourth goal into the corner before Luke Mathison made it 5-0 after surging through two tackles.

He then had a hand in goal number six, his shot being parried before Paddy Read netted the rebound.

The hosts scored a consolation but that only served to send Raiders surging forward and they hit three more in the last six minutes.

A sublime lobbed finish from Read made it 7-1 and, within a minute, Tom Foley skipped through two tackles on the edge of the box before rolling the ball under the advancing keeper.

It was left to Read to apply the coup de grace, completing his hat-trick with a clinical finish to make it 9-1 after Smooker’s intelligent through-ball sent him clear.