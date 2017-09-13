Walking football initiative gets off to a running start

Hemel Town are delighted to announce they have been awarded a grant from the National League Trust, in conjunction with Dacorum Age UK, to bring walking football to Hemel Hempstead.

The project would not have been possible without the generous contribution from the trust and Dacorum Age UK.

The weekly Hemel’s Happy Feat walking football sessions have been running since July but the Tudors held an official launch event at Vauxhall Road on Thursday, August 31.

David Pearce, chief executive officer at Dacorum Age UK, and Hemel MP and Tudors’ fan Mike Penning were joined by Hemel Town secretary and walking football organiser Dean Chance at the launch, as well as several Happy Feat players to celebrate the initiative and Dacorum’s first walking football team.

Town wanted to provide a service back to the community where they play their football and at the same time wanted to find a programme that could increase the health and well-being of participants and reduce social isolation in the community.

For more details about the sessions, email secretary@hemelfc.com or phone 01442 251 521.