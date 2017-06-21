Under-8s girls can try out for Watford Academy

Watford Ladies Football Club Girls’ Academy is on the lookout for young players.

The academy have been running trials over the past few weeks and are still looking for players to trial and apply for the under-8s team for the upcoming season.

There is a local link to the trails as Berkhamsted man Lee James has just taken on the role as the new Academy Manager.

James is known in local football for his role as press secretary for the Berkhamsted Sunday League.

“If you have a daughter or know a player in school Year 1 and 2, is aged six or seven and loves playing football, then please get in touch,” said James.

The academy is run in conjunction with Watford FC and provides a direct pathway to the ladies’ first team.

Trials have been held at Harefield Academy.

For more details, email trials@watfordfcgirls academy.com.