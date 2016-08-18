Tudors thrashed at Maidenhead

It was a night to forget as Maidenhead comprehensively beat visitors Hemel 5-0 at York Road on Tuesday evening with four goals by in form striker Dave Tarpey.

There was little sign of the carnage to come as both sides created little in the first 30 minutes and with Hemel trying to get their passing game going it was they who just edged the early exchanges, without causing keeper Carl Pentney too many problems.

As the half hour mark approached, Maidenhead’s more direct approach saw them start to create chances and an early warning sign was there for all to see as Tarpey skipped clear of a static defence but his shot from the angle was well saved by Jonathan Henly.

On 37 minutes Tarpey raced clear again down the left and this time he made no mistake, tucking the ball into the corner to make it 1-0.

A minute later and down the same flank, a ball was knocked over the top and with the Tudors back four all looking at each other, Harry Pritchard wasted no time in crossing to an unmarked Tarpey who hammered the ball home from a yard out.

The second period carried on in the same way as the first with Hemel trying to be patient and pass their way forward but it was The Magpies who looked the more dangerous with their pace and direct play.

Just three minutes in, Tarpey beat the offside trap and bore down on Henly, but this time, the forward could only shoot straight at the onrushing keeper.

James Mulley on the other flank was also causing problems for the visitors and he brought two great saves out of Henly in very quick succession and another effort from a freekick by Tarpey was also well kept out by the keeper. At this point Hemel’s custodian was keeping his side in the game but it wasn’t for long and in the 68th minute, it was that man, Tarpey who completed a deserved hatrick when he once again, raced clear of Hemel’s rearguard, rounded the unfortunate Henly and slotted home.

He hadn’t finished there and it was soon 4-0, Hemel had brought on Dave King for a welcome return to right back but before he had even touched the ball the excellent Sean Marks, who had been a brilliant foil for both his partners up front, headed the ball back across goal to Tarpey who tucked the ball home for his fourth of the evening.

The diminutive striker was then subbed and received a standing ovation from the home and healthy following of away fans with ten minutes to go.

Sub Christian Smith then rubbed salt into the wounds by getting the fifth with his first touch in the 84th minute.

Few positives then for the Hemel faithful who have seen their side ship eight goals in two away games without reply and it doesn’t get any easier with a tough trip to Kent to face title favourites and big spenders Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

The Tudors conceded six in the same fixture last season and the loyal travelling away fans will be hoping their side can start to find some form, sooner rather than later.

It’s still early days and with some players making their way back from injury manager Dean Brennan will be praying it won’t be too long before his side gets back into their winning ways.

Hemel 1: Jonathan Henly 2:Kyle Connolly 3:Jack Kelly 4:Arnaud Mendy 5:Harly Wise 6:Jordan Rose 7:Mitchell Weiss(14: Scott Neilson) 8:James Potton 9:Jake Robinson 10:Sam Corcoran ©(17:Matt Spring) 11: Graeme Montgomery (12:David King) Subs not used 15: Ed Asafu-ADjaye 16: James Kalochi.

Tudors man of the match : Mitchell Weiss

Attendance 483 Tudors fans 50+