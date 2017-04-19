Tudors teenager earns trial at Premier outfit Crystal Palace

Hemel Town’s teenage midfielder Kai Stonnell was offered a trial at Premier League side Crystal Palace earlier this month.

The 16-year-old joined the Tudors’ academy in July last year and forced his way into first-team boss Dean Brennan’s squads early into his first year.

The Hemel lad was involved in seven National League South playing squads this season and made his first-team debut away at Hungerford Town on August 29.

Kai is one of six teenage debutants for the Tudors this season and the 11th since the club’s full-time education programme was launched at the academy in September 2015.

The club said that it once again demonstrated Brennan and assistant manager Stuart Maynard’s commitment to youth development at the club.

“Everyone at the club wished Kai well, and we hope he enjoyed his week and we thank Crystal Palace FC for their professional and respectful approach.”

This season has seen a number of young players find a place on the substitutes benches and the overall age in the squad is one of the youngest in the league.