Tudors take a break before visit to bottom side Stortford

Hemel Town’s early exit from the FA Trophy meant they were left without a game at the weekend.

Last Tuesday they were also put out of the Herts Senior Cup at Cheshunt. The home side won 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1.

On Saturday the Tudors make the short trip to bottom side Bishop’s Stortford in the Vanarama League South.

They have also arranged a friendly against Barnet U23 at Vauxhall Road on Tuesday, December 20, 7.45pm kick-off. Season ticket holders have free entry while admission for adults is £5.

>> Hemel Ladies’ John Greenacre Memorial Trophy clash at home to Ashford Town at the weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. It has been rearranged for January 8.

The previous week the ladies exited the Women’s FA Cup 3-1 at MK Dons.