Tudors snatch a point in eight goal thriller at Chelmsford

Jordan Parkes fired home an injury time penalty to earn Hemel a point in an enthralling 4-4 draw at Chelmsford on Saturday.

The Tudors had led the Conference South match 3-0 and looked seemingly set for a great win on the road.

Hemel celebrate their second goal. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

But in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 at the Melbourne Community Stadium the home side roared back to lead 4-3 before Parkes’ late leveller.

The game was only three minutes old when Hemel went in front. James Kaloczi crossed from the left-hand side of the penalty area to find Matt Saunders, gliding the ball past the home keeper into the bottom right hand of the net.

In the 17th minute Tudor’s Tony Diagne’s volley crashed off the back of left full-back Chris Bush for a corner.

In the 20th minute Matt followed up his first goal of the season with his second.

Chelmsford v Hemel. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

The Tudors were awarded a free-kick about 35 yards from goal, left of centre, when Kaloczi was bundled over. With both Matt and Jordan Parkes standing over the ball, Jordan left the scene and Matt thundered a shot into the top right hand side of the net.

The Tudors then repelled the home attack until the close of the half. They did go close from a corner, when Robbie Willmott’s cross found the head of Shamir Mullings who sent the ball inches over the bar.

The second half started with Diagne making Jamie Butler stretch for a backward looping header above his head.

Then, from a Butler free kick, James Potton delightfully cushioned the ball with the outside of his right foot, before lobbing home goalkeeper to put Hemel 3-0 up on 50 minutes.

James Potton puts Hemel 3-0 up. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

Kaloczi nearly made it four, but his header was tipped over the home crossbar by Ross Fitzsimmons in the home goal in the 57th minute.

City then came very close to getting one back when Bush muscled his way into the area, picking out midfielder Rees whose glancing header went inches wide.

The home side needed to do something quick and did so by bringing off skipper Billy Bricknell and replacing him with fellow striker Shaun Jeffers in the 55th minute. Along with Anthony Church for right full-back Matt Young at the same time.

The Clarets did manage to get themselves back in the game when substitute Jeffers tapped home from close range in the 63rd minute after being found in the area by a low cross from left winger Bagasan Graham.

Chelmsford v Hemel. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

Four minutes later Aaron Hayden was harshly adjudged to have handled in his own penalty area, from a right-wing corner. Jeffers then smashed his second goal home from the resultant penalty kick, sending Butler the wrong way.

Shortly after Hemel manager Dean Brennan brought on new signing striker, Kieran Bishop, from Harlow Town FC to replace Potton.

In the 77th minute the sides were level, an own goal by the Hemel defence, although former Tudor Adam Bailey-Dennis tried to claim it.

Then with just 60 more seconds on the clock Mullings ran onto a through ball and smashed it joyously past Butler, to complete a remarkable turnaround in just 15 minutes and put Chelmsford in front.

With all the twists and turns going on with this match no one could predicted what was next to happen. Bush, after being shown a yellow for dissent earlier in the half, then received a second yellow, turning red, for an over-exuberant celebration at the Hemel bench.

Four minutes later Tudors manager Brennan swapped Sam Corcoran for right back Dave King, the side operating a back three line, with two holding midfielders in advance.

Chelmsford level at 3-3. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

The referee indicated that there would be four additional minutes to be played.

Substitute Daley then brought down Corcoran to give Parkes an opportunity to open his account for the Tudors in the 91st minute.

This he duly did, by sending the home goalkeeper the wrong way to rescue a point for his side, when earlier it looked like they were bringing all three back to Hertfordshire.

Jerry Amoo has also joined the Tudors. Amoo started his career with West Ham United. Since being released, the 19-year-old has had spells with Guildford City, Merstham, Peacehaven & Telscombe and Welling United.

After Tuesday night’s match with Concord Rangers, the Tudors visit Gosport Borough on Saturday.

Dean Brennan. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

Jordan Parkes takes a free kick. Picture: Terry Rickeard.