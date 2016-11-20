Tudors slip to fourth defeat in dour match against Truro

Tring edged a dour game at Vauxhall Road 1-0 on Saturday – condemning Hemel to their fourth straight Vanarama National League South defeat.

Their winner came when Zane Sole curled a sublime free kick into the top corner after just 14 minutes.

Hemel Town v Truro. Picture: Terry Rickeard. PNL-161120-150554002

Other than a frantic goalmouth scramble, that started when City keeper Tom McHale missed a corner on 18 minutes,that was pretty much it as far as goalmouth action was concerned in a disappointing first half.

The second period was dominated by the home side possession wise but they never looked like getting back into the game.

Chances were few and far between, Michael Thalassitis managed a header that went straight into McHale’s gloves, and deflected shot by fullback Dave King was deflected but easily saved again.

Truro had a couple of half chances on the break but the best opportunity came when Hemel sub Jake Robinson got clear and raced into the six yard box, as he tried to lift the ball over McHale, the keeper got a touch and pushed it out for a corner.

Hemel Town v Truro. Picture: Terry Rickeard. PNL-161120-150633002

With minutes left Hemel were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box and Jordan Parkes stepped up. He curled the ball over the wall but it went just wide of the post with the keeper beaten.

That is four defeats on the bounce for The Tudors and drops them further down the table with Truro moving four points clear of them.

Hemel 1; Jamie butler 2:David king 3:Kyle Connolly © 4:Arnaud Mendy (14:Johnny McNamara) 5:Reiss Greenidge 6:Aaron Hayden 7:Jordan Parkes 8:Matt Saunders 9:Michael Thalassitis 10:Lewis Taafe (12:Jake robinson)11:Graeme Montgomery (Rohdell Gordan) Subs not used: 16:Tony Diagne 17:James Laloczi.

Truro 1:Tom McHale 2:Jack Smith 3:Jamie Richards 4:Zane Sole 5:Aaron Bentley 6:Aaron Pugh © 7:Erik Panzer 8:Niall Thompson 9:Les Afful (15:Andrew Neal) 10:Ollie Knowles (14:Ben Adelsbury)11:River Allen Subs not used: 12:Fletcher Williams 16:Durrell Berry 17:Ryan Brett.

Hemel Town v Truro. Picture: Terry Rickeard. PNL-161120-150608002

Man of the match Aaron Pugh (Truro)

Referee : Lloyd Wood Assistants Michael Heavey - Christopher Reid.

Match rating 2/5

Attendance 345