Tudors slip to defeat against Gosport

A poor game of football at Vauxhall Road on Saturday ended up with visitors Gosport nicking all three points in a 2-1 win.

It was just a second league home defeat for the Tudors that leaves them in 15th spot in the Vanarama National League South.

It was 18 minutes before either side registered an effort on goal. It was Hemel’s James Kaloczi who almost broke the deadlock, when he rose at the far post only to see his effort cleared off the line. A minute later Lewis Taafe saw his header saved.

Gosport then scored with their real first effort on target when Warren Bentley chased down a long clearance, a Hemel defender slipped and Bentley cut inside and tucked the ball away to give his side the lead.

The visitors could have gone two up just before the break when another counter attack saw the ball fly across the face of the six yard box with Ben Wright slicing his shot wide when faced with an open goal.

The second period saw Hemel dominate possession and they were rewarded on 56 minutes when Jordan Parkes scored his third goal in three games, bundling the ball home after good build up play.

Hemel kept pushing forward but they just couldn’t find an end product and they suffered the ultimate sucker punch when Gosport scored in injury time. A free kick was met at the far post, Butler only managed to parry the chance and Oaster headed home.

Hemel Hempstead Town 1 : Jamie Butler 2: Asafu-Adjaye (12:Dave King) 3:Kyle Connolly © 4:Jordan Parkes 5:Tony Diagne 6:Aaron Hayden 7:James Kaloczi (16: Mitchell Weiss) 8: Matt Saunders 9: Lewis Taafe 10:James Potton 11:Arnuad Mendy (15:Johnny McNamara) Subs not used 14: Keiron Bishop 17:Graeme Montgomery.

Gosport Borough 1: Martin Rice 2:Terry Cuthbertson 3:Adam Wilde 4:Mike Carter 5:Adam Brice 6:Joseph Oaster © 7:Aaron Dawson 8:Ben Harding 9:Warren Bentley 10:Ben Wright (16:Chris Flood)11:Josh Carmicheal. Subs not used: 12 Jamie Barron 14:Ollie Bailey 15:Charlie Higgins 17:Scott Walters.

Referee: Gary Parsons.

Match Rating 2/5

Man of the match : Joseph Oaster (Gosport)

Attendance 354.