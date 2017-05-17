Tudors make their first moves

Hemel Town have confirmed the first batch of players to re-commit to The Tudors for the 2017/18 season, with popular skipper Jordan Parkes among those names.

Hemel have also announced a new signing, defender Joe Howe.

The 29-year-old finished last season at Ryman League side Leatherhead. He made more than 200 appearances for Ebbsfleet United over six years, scoring three times, before moving on last year to National League side Bromley, in turn moving to Leatherhead.

The former MK Dons youth product has also played for Welling United, Fisher Athletic and Croydon Athletic.

Defensive depth is much-needed as injuries exposed the lack of cover at the back during the last campaign.

Re-signed for next season are Kyle Connolly, Ben Greenhalgh, James Kaloczi, Jonathan McNamara, captain Jordan Parkes, Matt Saunders and Mitchell Weiss.

Greenhalgh, who joined in January, ended last season strongly with three goals in the last four games.

Captain Parkes spoke warmly about the club earlier in the year: “I was buzzing to re-sign for Hemel, I had a lot of options to go to different clubs but knew that I only really wanted to come back here.”

The club said in a statement: “I am sure you would all like to join us in welcoming both Joe and the returning players to or back to the club and wish them a relaxing six weeks off before pre-season starts on June 24.”