Tudors leading 2-0 at Hungerford

Hemel are leading 1-0 on the road at Hungerford Town’s Bulpit Lane after a stunning effort from captain Jordan Parkes broke the deadlock.

Hemel Town boss Dean Brennan has made one change to the side for today's away trip to Hungerford.

After a goalless first period, it was a spectacular overhead kick into the top corner by Tudors’ skipper Parkes on the hour mark which has given the visitors a lead.

Tudors’ boss Dean Brennan has made one change to the side which started the first two games of the season, dropping summer signing Taylor Miles to the bench in favour of Alex Osborn.

Hungerford’s Luke Williams called Hemel keeper Laurie Walker into action as early as the first minute, with his strike going straight into Walker’s hands.

The hosts’ left-back Paul Stonehouse was able to get forward a couple of times in the early going and provided two crosses but no-one got on the end of them. In the ninth minute William laid it off for Louis Soares on the edge of the box and his strike only just went wide of the Hemel post. Moments later, Hungerford’s Stephane Ngamvoulou crossed from the left and Stefan Brown got to it but turned it wide before kicked the stand in frustration.

The visitors finally managed to get a foothold into the game on the quarter-hour, after they won a corner but the Hungerford backline was able to clear their lines.

Four minutes later, the home side’s Rhys Tyler tried an audacious effort from out wide but the shot went high and wide.

After pressuring the Hungerford goal through another corner, Hemel’s midfield harried Stonehouse to win back the ball and a promising move looked to be developing but Jon Boardman made a superb last-ditch challenge to deny the Tudors.

On the half-hour Hemel had another semi-chance when Hungerford keeper Lewis Ward tried to claim a cross and dropped it but he was able to gather it a second time round at the feet of a Hemel striker.

The end-to end action continued a minute later when Soares shanked a shot wide of the right Hemel post.

Tudors’ striker Charlie Sheringham’s recent profligacy with his noggin continued in the 34th minute when he edged a free header wide, although he was judged to be in an offside position anyway.

Ngamvoulou was perhaps unlucky not to give Hungerford the lead just three minutes later when he struck a shot over the bar from inside the area.

Ben Greenhalgh then tested Ward in The Comrades’ goal but he was able to keep hold of the ball down to his left.

Another Hemel corner led to nothing shortly before the whistle went for halt-time.

Hungerford Town come into this clash after a decent start to their campaign, a goalless draw last Saturday against Dartford followed by a 2-0 win in midweek over Weston Super Mare,

The Crusaders, always drilled and well-organised by boss Bobby Wilkinson, finished in sixth place in the National League South standings last season which could have been good enough for a playoff spot but the FA intervened due to a stadium irregularity.

Most pleasing for last year’s surprise package is that they have kept two clean sheets so far in as many games and the Tudors knew they would be taking on a tough and physical side at Bulpit Lane, a ground where they only lost two league games in all of 2016/17.

Hemel arrived in Berkshire with a 50/50 record, having won the season opener 3-0 against Whitehawk last Saturday at Vauxhall Road followed by a disappointing loss 0-1 at Concord Rangers on Tuesday night.

Hemel: Laurie Walker, Callum Driver (Kyle Connolly, 81), Joe Howe, Jordan Parkes (captain), Tom Hamblin, Ismail Yakubu, James Koloczi, Alex Osborn (Phil Walsh, 71), Sam Hatton, Charlie Sheringham and Ben Greenhalgh. Subs not used: Johnny McNamara, Taylor Miles and Charlie May.

Referee: Robert Massey-Ellis.

Attendance: 235.