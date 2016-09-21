Tudors hit five to win FA Cup replay at Herne Bay

The Tudors gave an overpowering display to win their FA Cup Second Qualifying Round replay 5-1 at Herne Bay on Tuesday.

With David King taking the captain’s armband for the rested Sam Corcoran, David drove Hemel on against the lower league team in the Kent seaside town.

Graeme Montgomery, who played from the start, opened the scoring for the Tudors in the 12th minute. Latching onto a pass on the right wing, similar to his goal on Saturday, he drove the ball against a couple of defenders, including Danny Williams, and into the back of the home net.

Just three minutes lapsed before Williams’ pile-driver brought the side’s level, past a despairing dive by Jamie Butler.

But with just two more minutes gone, attacking midfielder James Potton rounded the home keeper and the Tudors were ahead again.

You could clearly see that the home side were intent on attacking the Hemel backline, but as a result this left their own fragile defence exposed.

Left back Jack Kelly picked up a booking when bringing down the right winger for the home side, close to the penalty area, midway in the first half.

Just before half-time Mitchell Weiss, opened his FA Cup account, as he also rounded the exposed Jack Delo, in the home goal.

In the 53rd minute what had been an enjoyable match to watch turned a little sour when the home side’s Sam Hasler was shown a straight red by the referee for an apparent retaliatory kick at Tudor defender Oliver Thorne. Ollie was shown a yellow card for his indiscretion.

At the midway point of the second half Mitchell Weiss grabbed a second when again being put through. The contest seemed done, with the ten men of home side the odds of them getting back into this match were now very slim.

For as much as they tried the Tudors were just that bit better in what they did.

It was left to skipper Sam Corcoran, who came on late in the second half, to lash the ball into the seasiders net, with a left foot drive.

The Tudors are now at Gloucester City FC, of the Vanarama National North Division in the Third Qualifying Round on Sunday, October 2 at Cheltenham Town FC.

They are at home to Bath on Saturday and Whitehawk on Tuesday.