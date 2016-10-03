Tudors held in FA Cup by Gloucester

Hemel Town made it into the hat for the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round draw after earning a 2-2 draw against Gloucester City at Cheltenham Town on Sunday.

To make it through the Tudors must do it all again in a replay at Vauxhall Road on Tuesday after sharing the spoils in a tight contest.

Action from Gloucester v Hemel. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

Playing at a league ground is always a bit special and the Tudors certainly weren’t overawed by the surroundings.

They just edged the first period and went in at half time leading 1-0 courtesy of an excellent finish by Jake Robinson who latched onto a quickly taken goal kick from Jamie Butler.

Robinson ran through and tucked the ball into the corner to the delight of the large contingent of Hemel fans who had made the trip.

Robinson had another chance to score late on in the half but couldn’t quite get enough power on his header and it was easily saved.

Action from Gloucester v Hemel. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

The second period saw The Tigers raise their game, pushing the visitors deeper and deeper into their own half. Then, on 67 minutes somewhat against the run of play,

The Tudors went further in front. Sub Jordan Parkes hurried a defender into an error down the left hand side, Parkes raced clear and got to the byline, pulling the ball back to James Potton who shot first time, the ball appearing to strike a hand but it didn’t matter as the ball fell to James Kaloczi who volleyed it past Singh in the Gloucester goal.

However, it wasn’t long before the home side got back into the game. Kotwica was somewhat harshly adjudged to have been fouled on the corner of the box, giving them a free kick in a very dangerous area and Hemel were further punished as Hanks stepped up and fired a superb effort right into the top corner, leaving Butler no chance.

Moments later Kaloczi appeared to have been fouled on the halfway line but the referee waved play on and as he was chasing back, Hayden was punished for an obstruction, keeping the ball between his legs as Gloucester players surrounded

Gloucester v Hemel. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

him.

The resulting free kick was touched sideways to the awaiting Hanks who crashed the ball past a wrong footed Butler to level the scores.

All the momentum was with City as Butler had to tip a Thomas cross out from under the crossbar, before pulling off a superb stop to deny Hanks his hat trick from a curling effort.

Hemel were down to 10 men as the game entered the final stages as Diagne received a second yellow for a foul on Williams, but Hemel held on for a deserved draw and replay at Vauxhall Road on Tuesday as they look to reach the Fourth Qualifying Round.

The Hemel bench at Cheltenham. Picture: Terry Rickeard.

Gloucester City: Singh, Thomas, Odiero (Fitzgibbon 71), Hamilton, Avery, Owen-Evans (Parker 90), Hanks, Webb (capt), Phipps (Reid 71), Kotwica, Williams. Subs not used: Deaman, Dinsley, Richards, Tassell (GK).

Hemel Hempstead Town: Butler, Connolly (capt), Kelly, Kaloczi, Hayden, Diagne, Taafe (Weiss 82), Saunders, Robinson (King 56), Potton, Montgomery (Parkes).

Subs not used: Corcoran, McNamara, Spring, Snedker (GK).

Referee: Richard Hulme

Attendance: 489