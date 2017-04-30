Tudors’ end season with 5-0 defeat

HEMEL Town 0 Weston-Super-Mare 5, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

The Tudors’ depleted squad finally ran out of steam on the final day of the season at Vauxhall Road yesterday (Saturday) as they were soundly beaten by a Weston side who didn’t really look up for the game either, especially during a dour first half with little action at either end.

The loss meant that Hemel dropped down a place in the National League South standings to finish the season in 12th. Local rivals St Albans also lost on the final day of the season 3-2 at Eastbourne Borough but ended the campaign with two more points in 10th position.

Hemel Academy player Bradley Singh had the best opportunity of the first half after 12 minutes when he broke clear but his well-hit shot was blocked by Luke Parnell in the Weston goal.

Weston took the lead after 41 minutes when a long crossfield pass eluded Hemel’s backline and Weston fullback Andy Greenslade took full advantage by firing home on the half volley.

The second period started much like the first half, with neither side really creating many chances but on the hour mark the roof caved in for the hosts.

A poor corner wasn’t cleared and Seagull’s skipper Ash Kington ran in unchallenged to fire home from the edge of the box to make it 2-0.

Two minutes’ later, another error let in Brad Ash, who rounded Tudors’ keeper Jamie Butler to make it 3-0.

Ash then made it four on 67 minutes, tucking away a penalty and to complete the rout, in the 78th minute Jacob Cane scored with a free header.

It was a deserved win for the visitors even if the final scoreline was a bit harsh on Hemel’s young side, who continued to push forward but were unable to reduce the deficit.

Weston saw the remaining minutes out comfortably.

Hemel 1 Jamie Butler, 2 Ed Asafu-Adjaye, 3 Kyle Connolly (c), 4 Ben Johnson, 5 James Kaloczi (Kai Stonnell), 6 Matt Spring, 7 James Potton, 8 Bradley Singh, 9 Rohdell Jordon, 10 Ben Greenhalgh, 11 Arnaud Mendy.

Subs not used: 12 Colm Parrott, 15 Joe Findlay-Bada, 16 Stuart Maynard, 17 Charlie May.

Referee: Josh Smith. Man of the match: Brad Ash (Weston).

Attendance: 578.