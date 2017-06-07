Tudors’ defence gets a boost

Hemel Town’s busy summer continued last week with the news that three players are to be added to the squad for the 2017/18 campaign .

It means the Tudors have now made six moves in the past month alone as well as re-signing seven players from last year’s squad.

The latest tranche of business sees defender Callum Driver returning to the club following his loan spell last term.

Former Maidstone United defender Driver got better and better as the loan period developed last season.

The 24-year-old started his career at West Ham United and he also appeared for Burton Albion on loan.

Since leaving the pro game, Driver has played for fellow National League South side Whitehawk and Dartford.

Last week also saw Tom Hamblin sign for the club from near neighbours Wealdstone.

Hambin is described as a no-nonsense, old school centre back who moved to London in June 2013.

The 30-year-old has played for Gloucester City in the Vanarama Conference North League for seven seasons. Prior to that, he was at Bristol City and Mangotsfield.

The third new recruit from last week is 33-year-old experienced defender Phil Walsh.

His previous clubs include Dagenham and Redbridge, Ebbsfleet United, Bath City, Chelmsford City and Bishop’s Stortford. Walsh has a wealth of experience at National League South level and above.

The club said on their website: “We wish all three the very best of luck for the coming season and hope they enjoy their time with us.”

It follows a busy summer for boosting the ranks at Vauxhall Road.

Last month Taylor Miles, from the Watford area, joined the Tudors from National League champions Lincoln City.

The 21-year-old creative midfielder with an eye for goal should bolster Town’s cutting edge this season.

Popular former keeper Laurie Walker also returned to Hemel last month.

Walker put pen to paper on a new deal after two seasons away. Since leaving Hemel, he has played for fellow National League South side Oxford City and this past season for Brackley Town in the National League North.

The other new signee of the summer is 29-year-old defender Joe Howe, who finished last season at Ryman League side Leatherhead.

He made more than 200 appearances for Ebbsfleet United over six years before moving on last year to National League side Bromley, then arrived at Leatherhead.

It follows the news that seven players from last season’s squad have now re-signed for the forthcoming 2017/18 campaign: Kyle Connolly, Ben Greenhalgh, James Kaloczi, Jonathan McNamara, popular captain Jordan Parkes, Matt Saunders and Mitchell Weiss.