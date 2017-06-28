Tudors add striker Moyo

Dynamic young striker David Moyo is the latest new signing for Hemel Town.

The 22-year-old Zimbabwean forward has played in the National League North with Brackley Town for the past two seasons, netting 18 times.

He started his career as a professional with Northampton Town.

It was with the Cobblers that the Tudors management first became aware of the youngster and they have been tracking his progress ever since.

Moyo worked with the current England under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd while with Northampton.

Following loan spells at local clubs, including Stamford AFC, Moyo joined Brackley Town in 2015 where he enjoyed an FA Cup run, notably against Gillingham, and now joins former team-mate Laurie Walker in a move down the M1.

The club said on their website: “The staff and everyone at the club would like to welcome David to Vauxhall Road, wishing him every success with the Tudors.

“Manager Dean Brennan and coach Stuart Maynard are very much looking forward to working with him.”

Moyo joins experienced defender Ismail Yakubu, no-nonsense centre back Tom Hamblin, 33-year-old defender Phil Walsh, 21-year-old creative midfielder Taylor Miles, popular former keeper Laurie Walker, and 29-year-old defender Joe Howe as new faces at the club this summer.

The Tudors have also re-signed eight players from last year’s campaign, including skipper Jordan Parkes and promising forward Ben Greenhalgh.

Meanwhile, the club kick start their pre-season campaign this Saturday at local side Bovingdon FC at their Green Lane ground. It starts at 2pm.

They then travel to Arlesey Town on Thursday, July 6, (7.45pm kick-off) and hit the road for another friendly against Hayes & Yeading United on Saturtday, July 8, (3pm).

Bovingdon announced some big pre-season news of their own this week when they confirmed that Championship side QPR have agreed to visit them for a friendly on Saturday, July 15, at 4pm.