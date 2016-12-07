Tring win replay to make FA Vase Fourth Round

Tring Athletic have reached the FA Vase Fourth Round for the first time in their history.

Two goals from Sam Joliffe saw Athletic beat FC Romania 2-1 in their third round replay on Tuesday night.

After drawing 1-1 on Saturday Tring took a two goal lead at home.

However their opponents pulled a goal back with a magnificent strike to make the last 30 minutes nerve-racking.

Tring defended superbly to restrict them to few chances and see the tie out.

In the next round Tring travel to either Sporting Khalsa (Wolverhampton) or Sleaford Town on January 7.