Tring Tornadoes’ season has been a real whirlwind

With the end of the season closing in on them, the Tring Tornadoes U12 Falcons will be earning themselves a well-deserved rest.

With the team playing in the top division of the West Hertfordshire Youth League, they are battling for top spot in the table with only a handful of games left to play this term, in what has been a memorable season.

Back in February they had a welcoming invite from Championship side Norwich FC where Tring then travelled to Wembley, London, to play the Norwich academy team in a friendly.

Coach Michael Churchill was very proud of his boys for their outstanding performance, with the Tring boys dominating the evening.

One of the Tring players, Riely Churchill, said: “We were all so excited, we talked about it all the time at school.”

Fellow player Lewis Whicker added: “We all travelled by minibus and it was such a laugh!”

Tring still have some very exciting fixtures left to play this campaign.

They are in the final of the Division One League Cup and also have another Academy club invitation after Easter.

For more details about the club, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TringTornadoesJuniorSportsClub/or follow the club on Twitter via the handle @tringtornadoes.

The club provides football training and matches from the under-6 level, all the way through to under-18s.