Tring cap a fine week with another win and net five with no reply

Tring Athletic’s 5-0 win over London Tigers in a rare Friday fixture capped an impressive week with for the club with three wins and no goals conceded.

After picking up victories the previous Saturday and Tuesday, Tring ran out emphatic 5-0 winners over London Tigers in what was technically a Tigers home game but had to be switched to Althletic’s The Grass Roots Stadium.

Tring took the lead with five minutes to go before half-time when Dave O’Connor’s clever dummy from a Chris Stapleton pass completely flummoxed the opposition defence leaving George Carbery completely unmarked and with time to pick his spot.

Tigers started the second-half with a good spell of possession but with no end product and they were punished for their profligacy six minutes after the restart when their keeper made an error, allowing O’Connor to supply Stapleton, who coolly drilled the ball home for a 2-0 lead.

Just before the hour Athletic made it 3-0 through Carbery who nicely volleyed home his second of the match.

It was 4-0 midway through the half, following another goalkeeping error and Stapleton bagged his brace and 11th on the season so far – a fitting reward for a tireless player who always gives 100 per cent.

Lee Stobbs added the fifth a minute from time.

Tring were due to be in action again last night (Tuesday) against Berkhamsted in the final of the Herts Charity Shield at Hemel Town’s Vauxhall Road ground, while on Saturday they travel to Edgeware for a league game.