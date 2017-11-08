Three points and a clean sheet for Levy Green as fine run of form continues

Leverstock Green continued their run of good form with a 3-0 win over London Tigers in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division game at Pancake Lane.

The margin of victory could have been greater with a number of good chances missed, but three points and a clean sheet marked a good return for the afternoon.

Leverstock got their deserved opening goal in the 15th minute after a fine pass from Liam McCrohan put Ross Adams in behind the defence, and Adams produced a great finish from a narrow angle to beat the Tigers keeper and find the back of the net.

The Green were worth at least a two-goal lead and they duly added their second in the 23rd minute from a quick counter-attack from a corner that was unnecessarily given away. Brima Johnson’s pass from the edge of his own box found Matt Bateman on the halfway line. A quick turn from Bateman gave him a half-yard start over the Tigers defence and Bateman continued to hold off the chasing defenders all the way before shooting home confidently from the edge of the box.

The third goal eventually arrived ten minutes from time. Bateman played a great pass to put Adams through on goal, but the Tigers keeper came off his line to tackle Adams on the edge of the box.

The loose ball was gobbled up by Jonathan Lacey, who passed the ball into the empty net for the goal that made sure of the points.

The victory saw Green move up to 12th in the table.

This Saturday Levy are in league action again when they travel to Stanstead Abbotts to take on 19th-placed St Margaretsbury.