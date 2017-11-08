They’ve done it again! Westbrook Hay win national prep school title for the second year in succession

Westbrook Hay won the National Prep School six-a-side football tournament for the second year in a row on Sunday.

The U13s squad travelled to King’s College, Somerset, for the national final as defending regional and national champions.

A total of 79 schools from across the country took part with just 14 qualifying for finals.

The victory was nowhere near as comfortable as last year’s. They struggled to find form in the opening two games in the group stage, losing one to Farleigh of Hampshire.

But they stepped up, beating Felsted and Parkside, with Archie FitzGerald and Josh Mullins hitting their strides. Positive results against Lochinver and Foremarke Hall gave them second place in the group and they beat Ludgrove, of Berkshire, in the semi-final

They met Foremarke, of Derbyshire, in a tense final which went to sudden-death penalties. Ibrahim Busari stepped up and dispatched his spot-kick with aplomb, leaving keeper Joss Howard to be the hero with a great save to win the cup.

n A well-crafted and clinically-taken hat-trick from man of the match Will Green and an impressive display in goal from Alex Porter were the only positives as Little Gaddesden were knocked out of the West Herts U15s cup after a 4-2 loss at Sun Sports.

Sports, in a division below, played the better football and showed more commitment.

The final Gadds goal came from some rare cohesive teamwork with Josh Harrison putting the finishing lob over the hosts’ keeper.

n See p51 for more youth football news.