The Green show resolve after overturning 2-0 half-time deficit to ride out 3-2 victors

Leverstock Green came back from being 2-0 down at half-time to beat Oxhey Jets 3-2 in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division game at Pancake Lane.

The victory showed resolve after the club’s heavy defeat in Premier Division Cup on Tuesday when they were beaten 6-0 at home by a strong Welwyn Garden City side.

In the classic “game of two halves” on Saturday, Leverstock produced a great comeback to overturn a 2-0 deficit and add another three points to their tally.

Assistant Mark Royal was in charge as boss Scott Dash was away for the weekend.

The visitors’ goals came from Josh Noyes on 22 minutes and Nick Kerley after a mix-up between Green keeper Reuben Rabstein and central defender Shane Wood.

The fight back started after just three minutes of the restart when Ross Adams eventually bundled the ball over the line after a goalmouth scramble following a David Lawrence free-kick.

The momentum of the game changed, with Leverstock now doing all the attacking down the slope.

The leveller came on 64 the minutes when the referee awarded a free-kick inches outside the box. Sam Nair stepped up to take the kick and drilled a shot straight into the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-2.

It was anyone’s game now, but it was Leverstock who went on to take it with an excellent team goal in the 79th minute. Brima Johnson and Adams started the move which went out to Reynaldo Carbon on the left touchline, and Carbon played a superb pass to put Nair in behind a defender, where he fizzed a low ball across the six-yard box for Matt Bateman to come in and side-foot home from close range.

Leverstock held on to their lead for the remainder of the game for three points which moved them a couple of places up the table into 17th.

They were looking to continue their decent run last night (Tuesday) when hosting Tring Athletic in another SSML Premier Division game.

On Saturday they then travel to Hadley .