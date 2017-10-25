The Green’s decent run is brought to a rude end as Hadley hit five in midweek

Leverstock Green’s run of three league wins came to an abrupt end with a 5-1 hammering at Hadley on a murky Wednesday night.

It was a disappointing performance from the Leverstock side, who have yet to pick up a single point from their away games in the SSML Premier Division this season.

There could have been an early lead for Levy when Matt Bateman was clean through in the fifth minute, but his shot was saved by Hadley keeper Davis Boateng.

Hadley took the lead when Zaine Gangadeen got past Ross Adams down the right and put over a cross which Shane Wood should have cleared but he let the ball get away from him, and Lewis Francis pounced on the mistake to drill an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net.

However, three minutes later the scores were level as Bateman went on an impressive solo run down the right before cutting into the box and slotting the ball past Boateng. A defender slid in to try to clear, but could only help the ball into the net.

Leverstock had their tails up and went close again in the 22nd minute when Chinua Cole made a run into the box and put over a cross, but David Lawrence’s looping header was saved by Boateng.

However, from here on out it was all Hadley.

They hit four unanswered from Lewis Francis, Cameron Ferguson, Justin Thompson and Jermeel Jno-Baptiste.

The loss sees the Green slip to 15th in the table.

They were due to play again last night (Tuesday) when hosting Hoddesdon Town and this Saturday travel to Welwyn Garden City.