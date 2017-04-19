The Green find scoring touch to ride into cup quarter-final in good spirits

Four different players found the net as Leverstock Green enjoyed a 4-0 win over FC Broxbourne Borough in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division game.

The Green added three more points to their already impressive tally on the season after this comfortable win over already-relegated Broxbourne at Pancake Lane on Saturday.

The youthful Borough side put up a good display, but Scott Dash’s side did a professional job and scored some well-worked goals along the way.

The first moment of danger was a corner from Curtis Donaldson in the 10th minute which went right across the face of goal but didn’t get the crucial touch.

Two minutes later Liam Jahn pulled off a good save to keep out a shot from Broxbourne’s Alie Bangura.

A few half-chances were created before Leverstock took the lead in the 34th minute. Brima Johnson floated in a free-kick from the halfway line which was flicked on by Donaldson before Ross Adams laid it back to Danilson Vicente, who showed great footwork to sidestep a defender and hit a tremendous shot into the top corner.

The first-half had the air of an end-of-season affair about it, but Leverstock stepped up a gear in the second period.

The second goal arrived in the 65th minute after a neat build-up. Donaldson played the ball out to Johnson on the right wing and Johnson’s pass into the box found Vicente, who had his back to goal but laid the ball back to tee up Ross Adams for a shot into the top corner.

It was 3-0 in the 76th minute as Donaldson got to the byline and delivered a fancy rabona cross to the far post for the incoming David Lawrence to head home.

It should have been four in the 81st minute when Louis Smith went on a run and crossed to the far post, but Vicente put the ball over the bar from close range.

Two minutes later it was finally four, when Donaldson threaded a pass through to Jonathan Lacey, who sidestepped a defender before shooting home his 27th goal of the season.

Lacey should have had another in the 86th minute when another Donaldson pass put him through, but his shot deflected off a defender.

The result will put the Leverstock side in good spirits ahead of their St Mary’s Cup quarter-final fixture at Oxhey Jets tomorrow night (Thursday) at 7.30pm.

The two sides met only nine days ago at Pancake Lane, where the scoreline finished honours-even at 1-1.