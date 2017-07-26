Stags take on all-comers to reign across the south

Hemel Stags under-13s are celebrating after winning the South of England Grand Final at the weekend.

Ealing Rugby Club, the home of professional Kingstone Press Championship side the London Broncos, was the setting on Saturday for the final which had added spice due to it being a local derby clash with rivals St Albans Centurions.

It was a stormy finale in more ways than one with the teams playing in torrential rain.

But the sun burst through in a timely fashion – just as the Stags were being presented with the trophy after their impressive 30-4 victory.

It has been a fantastic season for the boys, who defeated strong opposition from teams across London and the south on their way to the final.

The team is a mix of boys from Hemel area schools and rugby clubs from Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire in school Years 7 and 8.

With the successful season now in the books, head coaches Dan Stocks and Gareth Swindles will now be looking to repeat this triumph when the new season and training starts in January 2018.

Hemel Stags, based in Pennine Way and formed in 1981, welcome all players new or experienced in the game across all age groups.

Coaching comes from players who have competed at national and international level.

n Hemel Stags’ first-team plays in League 1 at the national level – the same division that has caused an international stir this year after the rise of the exciting experimental and well-funded Toronto Wolfpack outfit.

Last week the Stags secured the signatures of three quality players just ahead of this season’s transfer deadline as they look to bolster the squad ahead of the Super 8 phase of the competition.

Matt Welham, a promising wing/full-back, has signed from Hull FC after playing several games for fellow League 1 side Doncaster.

Twenty-year-old centre Connor Bower has signed on loan from Hull as the second new acquisition

The Hull-born lad is a member of this season’s Super League squad and has been named in their 19-man roster on several occasions.

The third Hemel-bound player is another Hull FC player, Jack Wray, having recently joined them after four years in the Leeds Rhino Academy.

Stags coach Troy Perkins said: “They are great additions to the squad and will add some depth and competition for places as we move to this phase of the competition where I believe we can continue to improve, get some results and move up the table.”

The next game is this Sunday at Pennine Way when they entertain Oxford (2pm).

Tickets costs £9 or £1 for children.

For more details about the club, visit their website at http ://hemelstags.com.