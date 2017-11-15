Sheringham’s shock exit leaves Tudors thin up front

High-flying Hemel Town, who are now fifth in the table and riding a five-game unbeaten run, have been dealt a blow with the news that striker Charlie Sheringham is leaving the club for Bangladesh

The Tudors took the news on the chin on Saturday ahead of their league match with fellow upper-tier league side Havant and Waterlooville.

Fans were shocked to learn that the in-form Sheringham was omitted from the starting line-up and the news quickly spread that he had gone to Bangladesh to join Saif Sporting Club in the Bengali Premier League.

It was assumed that he might be joining his father, England and Spurs legend Teddy, who has a managerial position on a club in India but this isn’t the case.

Charlie has made 19 appearances for Hemel this season, firing in six goals and was really rounding into form with three of those goals coming in consecutive league games in a sparking October.

The 29-year-old had always stated his intentions to do some travelling and see the world and over the summer had expressed an interest in playing for a Thai club.

Now the Tudors will have to do without his services.

It will put a strain on an already creaking forward line which is missing star striker David Moyo through injury.

New signing Will Hoskins, an ex-Watford striker, took Sheringham’s place up front on Saturday and with Moyo suffering from his latest setback with the foot injury he initially hurt on August 1, it was clear that Hoskins would be having to do a lot of work on his own.

Captain Jordan Parkes played further forward against Havant and helped the Tudors earn a point with an 85th minute penalty on what was his 200th appearance for the club.

But it was Hoskins who was left to battle it out with Havant’s two big centre halves, with the later usually coming out on top.

Credit to the new man, he is still trying to get back to match fitness but never gave up and showed some nice touches in and around the box when the ball was played into his feet.

Ebby Nelson-Addy came on in the second-half and brought some much-needed pace to the forward line, and was always willing to take players on.

It goes without saying that the Tudors will now be looking for a new striker.

Indeed, even before Sheringham’s departure boss Dean Brennan had expressed his intention of bringing in a new centre forward.

The point against Havant leaves the Tudors in fifth place in the National League South standings and kept their opponents on Saturday at bay by a single point.

Next up is another upper-level clash this Saturday, when Hemel entertain Welling Utd at Vauxhall Road.

The Tudors have the same number of points (30) as Welling but Hemel have a game in hand.

Saturday’s opponents drew 3-3 with 19th-ranked Concord Rangers at home at the weekend.