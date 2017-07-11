Sheringham deal done

Much-coveted striker Charlie Sheringham will be in the red of Hemel Town this season

after the Tudors won the race to sign Spurs legend Teddy’s son.

It was no secret that Tudors boss Dean Brennan wanted the 29-year-old, who enjoyed a productive spell while on loan from Ebbsfleet last term, netting eight goals for the Vauxhall Road club.

He formed a strong partnership with now-departed striker Jake Robinson and impressed the fans with his passion on the field.

Hopes of signing Sheringham appeared to fade last month when he looked set to join a club in Thailand.

There was also interest from National League South rivals Dartford and Chelmsford City.

But the worst-kept secret at the club was officially let out of the bag on Thursday night when Sheringham posed for a picture on the field with chairman Dave Boggins after their 7-1 pre-season victory at Arlesey Town.

Brennan said last week: “We’re absolutely delighted to have him. I’m over the moon.

“It’s one I’ve been looking to do for some time but, I’ll be honest, I didn’t think it would happen. There was a lot of interest in Charlie. I know many of the other clubs in our league wanted him as he did well last season and he was a free agent.”

Sheringham joins 22- year-old ex-Northampton Town striker David Moyo, experienced defender Ismail Yakubu, no-nonsense centre back Tom Hamblin, 33-year-old defender Phil Walsh, 21-year-old creative midfielder Taylor Miles, popular former keeper Laurie Walker, and 29-year-old defender Joe Howe as new faces at the club this summer.

Hemel have also re-signed eight players from last year’s squad, including skipper Jordan Parkes and talented forward Ben Greenhalgh.

The off-season moves appear to have impressed the bookmakers as Hemel’s title odds have been slashed from 33-1 to 8-1.

Brennan said: “We’re certainly in a stronger position than this time last year but we’re certainly not one of the favourites.”

