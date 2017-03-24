Second-half comeback earns a point at leaders

Two superb strikes from Jonathan Lacey and Curtis Donaldson erased a 2-0 half-time deficit as Leverstock Green earned a point from Saturday’s SSML Premier Division visit to league-leaders London Colney.

An excellent second period comeback saw Leverstock claim a well-deserved draw on Saturday.

The result was all the more impressive given the depleted squad available to boss Scott Dash and his management team, with several key players unavailable on top of the long injury list.

Lacey hit a crisp volley in a crowded area while Donaldson struck a sweet shot from just out of the area.

It was the fourth meeting between the sides this season and they were due to meet again last night (Tuesday) in the semi-final of the Challenge Trophy, again at Cotlandswick.

The season series reads two wins for Colney, one for Green, and a draw.

This Saturday they travel to sixth-placed Welwyn Garden City.