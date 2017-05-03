Season ends in defeat as late winner stuns Berko

A late goal gave runners-up Hertford Town a league double over Berkhamsted on Saturday in front of a healthy crowd of 161.

There were no goals in an entertaining first-half with Berko keeper Carl Tasker at his best to keep out Town.

The Comrades just lacked the final touch as Alex Campana and Ashton Campbell drilled some low, hard crosses along the six-yard line, but nobody arrived at the right time to finish them off, Matt Bateman going closest.

Jim Baldry thought he should have had at least one penalty when he came forward for dead balls, only to be pushed to the ground.

Max Farrelly fired a good shot just over after a fine run by Campbell. At the other end, Tasker kept out a dangerous free kick from ex-Comrade Tyler Hatherly.

Phil Lowen was the danger man for Town and he was the one that got the winning goal at the railway end. He served notice with a shot that Tasker tipped onto the post, and then in another move headed against the top of the crossbar with the ball going out for a goal kick.

He was able to nod the winning goal with six minutes left when he was not picked up and got on the end of a cross from the right.

Bateman had a late goal chalked off for an infringement.

The club’s presentation night will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Broadwater clubhouse from 7.30pm.