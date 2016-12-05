Robinson hits hat-trick as Hemel win at Weston

Jack Robinson smashed a hat-trick as the Tudors recorded a morale-boosting 5-3 win at Weston-super-Mare.

Hemel roared into a 5-1 lead on the Somerset coast before two late goals gave lowly Weston a more respectable scoreline.

It was a much-needed three points after a disappointing FA Trophy exit to Worthing last week.

The Seagulls made a decent start on Saturday but Hemel drew first blood with nine minutes gone, Robinson put through and converting past Luke Purnell.

They kept up the pressure on the home defence and doubled that lead just past the half hour as Jordan Parkes steered a free kick from just outside the box right into the corner

Robinson then secured a third before the break to put the Tudors firmly in control.

Weston made three substitions at the interval in a desperate attempt to salvage something from the match but despite a lively opening they fell further behind ten minutes in, Robinson netting his hat-trick as Hemel broke quickly.

Weston’s efforts finally reaped some reward with 15 minutes remaining as Ash converted, but Hemel’s four goal lead was restored within just four minutes as Rohdell Gordon smashed home their fifth.

The Seagulls added two goals in injury time, via Ash and a Matt Saunders own goal.

On Tuesday Hemel visit Chesham United in the Herts Senior Cup before having a free weekend.

> Tudors midfielder Graeme Montgomery has been transferred to St Albans City for an undisclosed fee.