Results from Berkhamsted Sunday league

It was a goalrush weekend in Berkhamsted with five teams hitting seven goals or more and another quartet netting at least four.

Zac Booth scored a hat-trick and Tom Shaw and Jamie Lewis had a brace each as Boxmoor beat Bushey 10-0 in the Herts Intermediate Cup.

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves hit 11 in their win over Greenacres II Reserves.

Scores from the past weekend were as follows.

Herts FA Intermediate Cup 1st round:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 4 (Lee Richards, 2, Craig Sharples, Sonny French) RD FC 2 (unknown scorers).

Bushey Sports Club 0 Boxmoor 10 (Zac Booth, 3, Tom Shaw, 2, Jamie Lewis, 2, Courtney Hart, Jordan Aikman, Hayden Cassidy).

Jam United 1 (Robbie Kain) FC Unicorn 1 (unknown scorers).

Jam win 4-3 on penalties AET.

Sporting Oddfellows 0 Langleybury CC 4 (unknown scorers).

Ashwell 1 (unknown scorers) Box Athletic 0 (unknown scorers).

Premier Division:

Gossoms End 1 (Ben Thrussell) Doves United 3 (unknown scorers).

Greenacres II 2 (unknown scorers Hemel Athletic 8 (unknown scorers).

Maclay Sports 2 (Kyle Lincoln, Adam Cowland) Magpies 91 1 (Charlie Walker).

The Gade 2 (Karl Thomas, Charlie Harvey) Flaunden 4 (Alex Thompson, 3, Matt Bateman).

Division One:

Potten End Sunday 8 (Alfie Mullan, Nick Vassili, 2, Shaun Hunter, 2, Luke Weston, Josh Henderson, Kieran Watkins) The Goat 1 (Luke Kelly).

Woodhall Wanderers 3 (Rob Hopkins, Reece Phillips, Tom Knight) George & Dragon 2 (Ryan Lawler, Charlie Brooks).

Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (Joe Kemp) Chesham Athletic 1 (Jason Duncan).

Berkhamsted Tornadoes Reserves 11 (Michael Dance, 3, Brad Hedges, 2, Shaun Owens, 2, Jake Hosier, 2, Michael Norman, Sam Berry) Greenacres II Reserves 1 (unknown scorer).

Black Horse 7 (James Weatherill, 3, Casey Birkett, Liam Kaley, Darren ward, Alex Schwermann).Ollys Athletic 1 (Jordan Wagner).

Bowman Athletic 3 (Simon Blundell, 2, Brandon Thompson, 3) Landrovers 3 (Ben Knight, 2, Pat Rushton).

GB Precision 4 (Ryan Knapp, Kirrin Taylor, Charlie Hebborn, Shaun Hayes) Old Amersham 2 (Michael Chapman, Marcus F Harris).

The Midland 3 (Ryan Burnham, Joe Heredia, Stuart Watts) Last Hurragh 1 (Lavvi Zgimbau).