Raiders show their class in one of their best displays of season while Gadds left to rue defensive woes

The best display of the season so far saw Berkhamsted Raiders Blues U13s head home from Thame with a 5-0 win that as emphatic as the scoreline suggests.

From the outset, Raiders moved the ball with purpose, using the full width of an excellent pitch to play some sublime football.

They scored five and would have doubled that but for a string of exceptional saves from the home keeper, while at the other end skipper Ryan Colmer marshalled the defence so well Thame didn’t muster an attempt on target.

Oscar Lenane gave Raiders a 16th-minute lead by rifling home after Thame failed to clear a corner.

He had a hand in the second five minutes later, steering Finnlee Ferguson’s cross to Tom Foley, who cracked home a first-time shot from the edge of the box.

The Thame keeper was give no chance on the 48th minute when Colmer calmly stroked the ball out from the back and Foley played a divine one-two with Jude James before tucking the ball in the corner.

Paddy Read made it 4-0 after an hour, hooking home over his shoulder after Ollie Pitblado’s shot came off the bar, and Luke Mattheson netted the fifth with a powerful long-range effort.

Raiders’ manager Darren Heneghan said: “We were a pleasure to watch. You know you’ve played well when the other team congratulate you at the end.”

Little Gaddesden fell to Welwyn Pegasus 7-2 in the U15s Herts County Cup 2nd round but the scoreline doesn’t portray how the game played out.

The visitors took their chances with not a little help from two own goals.

Gadd were 1-0 down from a wicked deflection early in the tie but levelled via a classy lob from the hosts’ Josh Harrison.

Two more goals followed, including an own-goal ‘worldie’ header.

Gadd pulled one back before half-time when striker Luke Wilson outpaced the defence to slide the ball home from an acute angle.

Despite Alfie King slotting in at right-back well and the industry of Charlie Pitcher the home side conceded a further hat-full of goals which the side will need to be addressed if Gadd want to avoid relegation to the second division after one season in the top flight.

Man of the match went to Max Fawley who had a particular creditable display on the right of midfield.