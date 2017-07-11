QPR arrive in Bovingdon this Saturday while Levy Green kick-start pre-season

Queens Park Rangers’ under-23s team will be travelling to the unfamiliar village surroundings of Bovingdon this weekend.

The huge fixture for the Green Army at Green lane kicks off at 4pm with the gates opening at 2pm.

Admission costs £3 with tickets available on the day only. The over-65s and under-16s get in for free and there is no charge for parking.

There will also be a barbecue.

Meanwhile, Leverstock Green kicked off their pre-season campaign with a match against Bovingdon on Saturday which ended as a 3-3 draw.

The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side’s goals all came within a six-minute period in the first half.

Jonathan Lacey netted from the penalty spot after being brought down in the box, David Lawrence slotted home the second after a well-worked move and Casey Linsell got a second assist for the third goal, squaring for Sammy Nair to score his first goal for the club.

Leverstock is also looking for a physiotherapist for its first-team.

For further details, phone manager Scott Dash on 07818 192 944 or email scott dash68@gmail.com.