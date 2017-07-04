Pre-season win for Tudors

Hemel Town got their pre-season campaign off to a winning start after a 5-1 win against village side Bovingdon on Saturday.

In a frenetic game for the dug-outs at Green Lane, which saw wholesale changes and a host of trialists given a run-out, the Tudors eventually triumphed in convincing fashion.

It was essentially two separate games of 45 minutes with Hemel fielding a completely different line-up in both halves.

Bovingdon did their club proud to keep the score to 1-1 at half-time before Hemel added four more goals after the break.

Ben Greenhalgh, one of last season’s top performers, especially in the last third of the campaign, scored one from the spot.

Midfielder Kai Stonnell also got his name on the scoresheet.

The Tudors’ assistant manager Stuart Maynard even put in an appearance in the second-half and didn’t look out of place by all accounts.

Next up for the Tudors is a friendly at Bedfordshire side Arlesey Town tomorrow night (Thursday) at 7.45pm followed by a trip to Hayes & Yeading United this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Meanwhile, village club Bovingdon have a huge day in the club’s history next Saturday, July 15, when they host QPR at their Green Lane ground. Kick-off is at 4pm.