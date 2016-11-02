New signing on mark in Tudors cup win

New signing Michael Thalassttis scored twice as Hemel progressed through to the next round of the Herts Senior County Cup on Tuesday.

Jonathan McNamara added the other in a 3-2 win over Broxbourne at Vauxhall Road.

Broxbourne were certainly up for the game and took the lead after only three minutes when a corner was headed home by Troy Archer from close range.

The Tudors made quite a few changes to their line up and took time to settle, debutants Thalassitis and Jerry Amoo started quietly but gradually made a mark on the match.

Amoo was harshly adjudged offside when he netted after ten minutes, clearly coming from behind the player to score but the linesman flagged and it was chalked off. His pace and skill were already evident down the left, the Tudors faithful already chanting the name of AMOO!

Mitchell Weiss was unlucky with a shot on 22 minutes that was well saved by Graham Loki in Borough’s goal. Loki would go to make several saves denying the Hemel strikers all night.

It was Weiss who set up the equaliser in the 31st minute when he threaded the ball through to Thalassttis, who tucked the ball past Loki as he tried to close him down.

Minutes later, Amoo raced down the left tricking his way past a bemused defence before cutting the ball across to McNamara who tapped home from a yard out.

There was still time for Loki to deny Weiss again, saving at his near post, pushing the ball out for a corner.

The second half started the same as the first ended, with Hemel well on top and two minutes in, a brilliant mazy dribble by McNamara saw him get upended in the box. The resulting spot kick was hit high and hard into the roof of the net by Thalassttis to put the home side 3-1 up.

It was looked a case of how many now as the Tudors piled forward but Loki and some desperate defending kept the score line respectable and in the 88th minute Borough gave it even more respectability when they scored through Archer, his second of the evening.

The Tudors were down to 10 men at this stage with Weiss limping off with all substitutions having been made, including the introduction of academy prospect Kieran Parker who made an impressive debut.

Hemel saw the remaining minutes out comfortably and move on to Round two of

Hertfordshire’s premier competition.

Tudors 1: Jamie Butler 2:Dave King 3:Ed Asafu-Adjaye 4:Arnuad Mendy (14:Keiron Parker) 5:Tony Diagne 6:Aaron Hayden 7:Jonathan McNamara 8:Sam Corcoran © 9:Mitchell Weiss 10:Michael Thalassitis (12:Kieran Bishop) 11: Jerry Amoo (18:Scott Neilson) Subs not used :16: Joe Findlay-Bada 15:Cameron Brooks.

Referee; John Perry Man of the match : Michael Thalassitis

Attendance 95 match rating 4/5