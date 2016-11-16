New boss guides Levy Green to cup win

New Leverstock Green boss Scott Dash guided hiss side to the quarter-finals of the SSML Challenge Trophy with a comfortable 3-0 win in Tuesday night’s tie at Division One side Winslow United.

Dash, confirmed as manager earlier this week, brought in new signings Mark Berg, Jack Watts and David Lawrence.

Curtis Donaldson opened the scoring after four minutes.

Just over a minute after the restart a pass from Donaldson put Lawrence clean through to finish. Shortly after, a pass from Lawrence set up Kane Axten to score the third.

Leverstock now have an 11-day break before their next game, which is at home to in-form Hertford Town in the league on Saturday, November 26.