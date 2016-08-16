Mead strikes twice in Berko win

Berkhamsted comfortably notched their first away win of the SSML Premier season on Saturday thanks to two fine strikes from Adam Mead at Holmer Green.

They made three changes from the side that went down in midweek at London Colney. Scott Bonner replaced the injured Danny Ryan at centre back, Ashley Lewis made his first start of the season in midfield and Ikem Odeh started at centre forward.

Holmer Green v Berkhamsted. Picture: Ray Canham

Berko headed the first chance wide after a fine cross from Dan Jones. At the other end, James Burrell struck the outside of the post with a shot from a cross, after Dan Weeks was dispossessed receiving a pass from Carl Tasker.

At the lower end Alex Campana beat his man twice and lobbed the keeper but it was cleared at the back post. Mead came forward and struck a 25 yards shot to the right of the post.

An Odeh shot was deflected for a corner as Berko had the majority of the possession. Both sides rattled the metalwork in the closing stages of the goalless first half. A Jones shot struck the cross bar for Berko and Greg Deer clipped the bar at the other end for Green.

There were plenty of chances compared to Berko’s previous matches this season. Tasker saved with his legs at one end and a shot on the turn from Odeh cleared the bar.

Holmer Green v Berkhamsted. Picture: Ray Canham

Michael Green got the only yellow card of the game for bringing down Odeh just outside the penalty box. Mead made the home side pay with a perfectly struck shot from the free kick, that cleared the defensive wall and gave keeper Mopntel Joseph no chance. Weeks came forward and headed wide from a deep cross as Berko had the confidence from getting the opening goal for the first time this season.

There was a flurry of home substitutions before Mead sealed the points with another sweetly struck shot as the ball was played across the front of the penalty area into his path. Ashton Campbell got his international clearance from the USA this week and he looked lively when he came on for Berko, with Joseph saving his shot after good work by Mead and Campana. Mead tried a 40 yard free kick for his hat trick but this time the wall did its job. At the other end Green hit the bar and tasker tipped the rebound over to earn Berko’s first clean sheet since April,

The home side put several chances at the back post wide in the closing stages with Deer wasting the best of them.

Next up

Holmer Green v Berkhamsted. Picture: Ray Canham

Berko: Tasker, Mead, Weeks, Baldry, Bonner, Rodrigoe, Jones (Carter), Hawes, Campana, Lewis (Carbery) Odeh(Campbell). Unused subs, Canham & Deadman.