Levy Green turn on style to beat Colney Heath

Levy Green turned in an excellent performance to win 4-1 at Colney Heath in the SSML Premier on Tuesday.

They took the lead in the third minute in controversial fashion.

Colney keeper Charlie May went up to claim a free kick, but dropped the ball under challenge. The loose ball hit the post and Shane Wood netted the rebound.

But in the 11th minute a pass from Fusion Queta split the Leverstock defence and allowed James Ewington to go straight through the middle and slip the ball past Liam Jahn for the equaliser.

The remainder of the half was an even contest. Lewis Bowers had to go off through injury in the 35th minute, being replaced by Danilson Vicente, playing against his former club.

Leverstock had the slope in their favour in the second half.

Teenager Jonathan Lacey came on in the 56th minute, and soon after a ball from Howells found Lacey inside the box with his back to goal, and he turned and rifled a shot past May.

On 65 minutes the Green defence had to stand firm during a period of Colney pressure during which Jahn made a great save to parry away a shot from Ewington. When the ball was cleared Levy broke quickly, with Lacey threading a fine pass to Donaldson, who opted to cut inside and take on another defender before hitting a shot that May got a hand to, but couldn’t keep out.

Several chances went begging before, in stoppage time the fourth goal arrived. Lacey hit the ball across goal and Vicente finished emphatically from a yard out to score his first goal for the club.