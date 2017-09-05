Levy Green still hunting for their first point of season

Leverstock Green are still looking for their first league point after three games and a third 2-1 defeat when hosting Crawley Green on Saturday.

The visitors thoroughly deserved the win in a game that saw a very disappointing performance from the Green.

There were two more new signings in the squad, with Reuben Rabstein being the sixth player to feature in goal this season, and Jamie Gerrard playing up front.

Gerrard had a chance in the ninth minute after Ross Adams puled the ball back from the bye-line, but his shot was saved by keeper/manager Dean Bull. A minute later Rabstein had his first action, saving with his legs to keep out a shot from Aaron Browne.

The game was evenly-contested in the early stages, but two quick-fire goals put Crawley in control. In the 17th minute Charlie Clayton and Terry Billy combined to send over a cross which deflected off a Levy defender and landed nicely for Lee Hawkes to volley home from just inside the box. Two minutes later a long goal kick was poorly dealt with and Martin Collins had time and space on the edge of the box to line up a curled shot into the corner of the net for 2-0.

Levy were struggling to pass the ball around to their usual standard and when they did get in a position to deliver a cross, the delivery was poor.

There were a few chances to pull a goal back, with Luca DeMare shooting over on 29 minutes, and Gerrard heading over the bar after Shane Wood had headed a Chris Marsh free kick back across goal on 37 minutes.

Scott Dash made a triple substitution at half-time, bringing on Reece Fallon, Sam Nair and Alex McCarthy.

Levy had more of the ball in the second-half and pushed forward but the passing and delivery still wasn’t there.

Jonathan Lacey should have pulled a goal back in the 54th minute but he shot into the side netting.

Crawley should have had a third goal on 74 minutes when sub Liam Toomey had the goal at his mercy but Rabstein pulled off a great save.

Three minutes from time it became interesting when Levy pulled a goal back. Their first decent move of the game resulted in Liam McCrohan being put through to shoot home and reduce the arrears to 2-1.

But there were no further chances created and the visitors held on for their win.

In a change to the originally scheduled fixture, Leverstock are at home to Sun Sports in the league this Saturday.