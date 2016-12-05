Levy Green slip to Cockfosters loss after bright start

Leverstock Green slipped to a heavy 5-1 defeat at Cockfosters on Saturday despite making a bright start to proceedings.

It all started well when Levy took the lead in the third minute of the SSML Premier Division clash.

Curtis Donaldson brought the ball out of defence and found Ross Adams, who played a great pass to set Tremayne Charles away down the right, and Charles’ cross was sidefooted home by Lewis Bowers.

However they then gifted the home side a leveller on 14 minutes. Zak Howells tried to head the ball back to Liam Jahn from a cross, but Cockfosters forward Ioannis Varouxakis was in between them and bundled the ball home.

Two goals late in the half swung the match firmly in the home side’s favour. Cockfosters broke quickly down the right and Cameron Ferguson squared for Varouxakis to shoot home his second. In the first minute of stoppage time Jason Beck headed home a third unchallenged from a corner.

The home side were reduced to ten men before the break when Ferguson was shown a straight red for serious foul play off the ball that was only seen by the linesman.

Leverstock needed an early goal in the second half to get back into the game, and they almost got one on 49 minutes when Charles broke down the right and crossed for new signing Danilson Vicente, but keeper Austin Byfield was quickly off his line to block the shot. Within a minute a pass from Donaldson put Charles through but he shot straight at Byfield.

However Green created little after that, and Cockfosters confirmed their win with two further goals in the last ten minutes. Bobby Sears headed home a cross from Ben Spaul for the fourth on 81 minutes and added a fifth in the 86th minute.

Next up for Leverstock is a visit to Colney Heath in the SSML on Tuesday before welcoming Tring Athletic on Saturday.They then host Stevenage in the Herts Senior Cup on Tuesday, December 13.