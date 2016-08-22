Levy Green slip to Cockfosters defeat

Leverstock Green came off second best to Cockfosters on Saturday, losing their SSML Premier clash 2-1.

Levy were missing Shane Wood, Brima Johnson and George Biggadike at the back as a couple of slips let their visitors through to score from corners.

However the Green side produced little at the other end to threaten the Cockfosters keeper, their onyl goal coming deep into injury time.

Two new signings from Northwood, defender Rowland Smith and forward Issouf Coulibally made their debuts.

There was little in the way of chances at either end before Cockfosters took the lead in the 22nd minute when Carl Resch clipped a low shot through a crowd of players into the net from a corner.

Leverstock’s best moment came in the last minute when Zak Howells pulled the ball back for Curtis Donaldson, but he shot over the bar.

The visitors had another great chance to double their lead with little more than a minute played in the second half as Jerry Maja ran onto a pass from Cameron Ferguson and took the ball past Jahn, but his shot was blocked by a defender.

At the other end six minutes later Lacey produced a dangerous ball across goal which had to be cleared by Melford-Rowe, and Donaldson floated a good free kick to the far post but Lewis Bowers headed over.

Cockfosters finally added their second midway through the second half with a corner dropping down to Maja, who again shot through a crowd of players with little challenge.

For the last five minutes Cockfosters played with ten men, having suffered an injury after using all three subs, but they were denied a third goal in the last minute as Jahn pulled off a great save to deny Ramone Cassidy-Sinclair.

Deep into stoppage time Leverstock pulled a goal back as Lewis Bowers hit a shot which went in off the far post.

On Saturday Leverstock travel to Edgware Town in the SSML Premier.