Levy Green’s Vase hopes ended by Garden City

Leverstock Green’s FA Vase run ended with a 2-1 defeat at home to Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

Forward Curtis Donaldson was suspended for this second round tie. Even so, it was a well-contested cup tie in wet conditions throughout, with the visitors just having the edge.

Levy’s first chance came in the 15th minute when Karl Davidson’s pass gave Lewis Bowers the chance to put a ball across goal that just eluded Jonathan Lacey.

Four minutes later Welwyn broke away with Josh Bronti having a run at goal, but Liam Jahn turned his shot into the side netting. Bronti had another chance when Jack Read’s pass put him through, but he blazed his shot over the bar.

Ross Adams had a great chance to put Leverstock in front when Davidson’s cross dropped for him in the six-yard box, but his shot hit the post. At the other end four minutes later Jahn pulled off a superb flying one-handed save to keep out a well-struck free kick from Bronti.

However, in the 37th minute Bronti found the net when a pass from Ash Kersey allowed him to get the wrong side of Billy Fraser and drill a shot into the bottom corner.

Leverstock had the slope in their favour in the second half, and there was a moment of controversy five minutes in when Lacey ran onto a flick from Bowers and would have been clean through but for a pull back from Martin Standen. The Welwyn defender was only shown a yellow card.

Welwyn went two up in 56 minutes. A goal kick straight down the middle was flicked on by Kersey on the edge of the box, and Jack Read raced in ahead of Jahn to lash the ball home from close range.

Jahn pulled off another save in the 68th minute to turn a shot from Bronti round the post, and from the resulting corner Zak Howells headed off the line. This could have been a turning point as Leverstock pulled a goal back four minutes later. Shane Wood nodded the ball through to Karl Thomas, who lobbed the keeper to put his side back in the game.

However, despite a huge effort from the Green side over the closing minutes, they weren’t able to create any more chances as the visitors sat deep and defended well, while still offering a threat on the break.

Green still have further cup ties to play this season, beginning with this coming Tuesday night’s visit to Winslow United in the third round of the Challenge Trophy.